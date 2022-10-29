Okowa visits widow of Ariyo Dare-Atoye, pays tributes to rights activist
The Vice Presidential candidate prayed with the widow and family and asked God to comfort, provide and protect them in their hours of need.
Okowa said the late Ariyo Dare-Atoye fought for humanity and for the oppressed, for justice and a better society.
Okowa told Mrs Dare-Atoye: “The nation is forever in your husband’s debt for his strength and advocacy. He lived a short life; but he lived a life full of purpose.“
In a message he later penned in the condolence register, Okowa said: “Ariyo Dare fought for humanity. He fought for the oppressed, for justice and a better society for us all. We will sorely miss him. May his soul Rest In Peace. Adieu Ariyo. 29/10/2022”
Dignitaries, including former Ekiti State Governor, Asiwaju Segun Oni, have been trooping to the residence to identify with Ariyo Dare-Atoye’s family.
