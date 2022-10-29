Okowa visits widow of Ariyo Dare-Atoye, pays tributes to rights activist

Okowa said the late Ariyo Dare-Atoye fought for humanity and for the oppressed, for justice and a better society.

Okowa told Mrs Dare-Atoye: “The nation is forever in your husband’s debt for his strength and advocacy. He lived a short life; but he lived a life full of purpose.“

He prayed with the wife and family, and asked God to comfort, provide and protect them in their hours of need.

In a message he later penned in the condolence register, Okowa said: “Ariyo Dare fought for humanity. He fought for the oppressed, for justice and a better society for us all. We will sorely miss him. May his soul Rest In Peace. Adieu Ariyo. 29/10/2022”