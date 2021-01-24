The Delta State government has announced that it will inaugurate completed roads and school projects in Warri and Effurun on February 2, 2021.

In continuation of his statewide projects inauguration programme, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will on the day inaugurate two roads and schools in Warri and Uvwie Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after inspecting the projects in the company of his Basic and Secondary Education counterpart, Patrick Ukah.

The roads for inauguration, according to Augoye, are the double-carriage Ubeji road, access road from NPA expressway to Warri Refinery; while the schools are Army Day Secondary School, Effurun and Ighogbadu Secondary School, Warri.

He said that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa will inaugurate the projects at the invitation of Okowa, adding that the 4.5-kilometre Ubeji road was constructed by Ark Marine Engineering Limited.

"It is fully completed though with minor maintenance which the contractor will carry out from Monday next week because we intend to inaugurate that road on Feb. 2.

"His Excellency is inviting the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to inaugurate the Ubeji road and the access road from NPA to Warri Refinery, which is also completed and awaiting road markings which will commence tomorrow and will be completed within three days.

"It’s a very good job they did for us and we are very happy about it.

"Governor Okowa believes that Deltans should benefit from his administration in spite of the challenges that come with the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ said Augoye.

Augoye said that the projects are economically viable, adding that the first one is a link to Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company while the Ubeji road connects five oil tank farms.

On his part, Ukah said that Army Day Secondary School was one of the 12 model secondary schools put up by the previous administration in the state.

He said Governor Okowa believes that government is a continuum and decided to complete the project which was at 30 per cent stage when he assumed office.