RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa salutes Jonathan at 64, says ex-President deepened democracy in Africa

Authors:

Jude Egbas

According to him, Jonathan’s exemplary conduct and peaceful disposition aided deep institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections.

Gov Okowa with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
Gov Okowa with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan as he clocked 64 years on Saturday.

Recommended articles

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commended the former Nigerian president for his sterling endeavours in peace and international mediations across Africa.

He said that Jonathan’s meteoric rise in international diplomacy and entrenchment of peace and democracy on the continent has been impactful.

The governor remarked that the former president’s spectacular role as ECOWAS Peace Envoy in Mali, remains outstanding and laudable.

According to him, Jonathan’s exemplary conduct and peaceful disposition aided deep institutionalisation of democracy and improvement of elections, particularly in Nigeria, through his personal sacrifice and leadership-by-example.

On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and ebullient statesman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as he celebrates his 64th birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, it gives me pleasure to celebrate you for your laudable role in deepening democracy in our dear country and Africa.

“Your administration will long be remembered as the government that practised rule of law and respected freedom of expression which has long become an 'expensive commodity', if not 'off-the-shelf' in recent times in our polity," the governor said.

Okowa added that it is his prayer and that of numerous Nigerians, that God will continue to strengthen Jonathan in his commitment to ensuring greater peace, good governance and enduring democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta to host 2-day workshop on LPG

Delta to host 2-day workshop on LPG

Okowa salutes Jonathan at 64, says ex-President deepened democracy in Africa

Okowa salutes Jonathan at 64, says ex-President deepened democracy in Africa

Kanu’s lawyer says IPOB leader’s release is in Buhari’s hands not judiciary

Kanu’s lawyer says IPOB leader’s release is in Buhari’s hands not judiciary

Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'

Osinbajo: 'Our national development plan will accelerate growth'

NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

NCDC registers 45 cases of COVID-19 infections in five states, FCT

Political parties to present presidential, gov candidates for 2023 elections in August 2022

Political parties to present presidential, gov candidates for 2023 elections in August 2022

Former senator Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in his Abuja office at 58

Former senator Gbenga Aluko slumps, dies in his Abuja office at 58

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Gov Okowa salutes former president Jonathan at 64

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Lagos Govt suspends Greater Lagos Fiesta due to 4th Wave of COVID-19

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]