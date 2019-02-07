Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has redeemed the pledge of two million naira made to the baby delivered at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign rally at Isiokolo, Ethiope east Local Government area of the state.

Redeeming the pledge on Thursday, February 7, 2019, when the baby Ifeanyi was presented to him at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa expressed appreciation to God for the gift of the baby.

The Governor also lauded medical experts at the campaign rally which ensured that professionals attended to the mother of the baby, Odiri Imuere, during the unexpected labour.

"We thank God for the gift of life; the child is also a lucky child," the governor said, adding, "God has a reason for everything because, what we witnessed on that day was unique.

"We congratulate the family for the new born child and plead that the fund should be managed to the benefit of the baby," Okowa stated at the brief but, impressive ceremony.

Chairman of Ethiope East local government Council, Chief Faith Majemite, introduced the baby and her parents to the governor, observing that Governor Okowa is known for keeping to his promises.

Describing Okowa as a blessing to his family, father of the baby, Benjamin Imuere, disclosed that baby Ifeanyi Victory Imuere has brought a new vista of life for the family.

Some of those who witnessed the event were the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, among others.