In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, Okowa described the appointment of Osamor as first Nigerian Baroness in the House of Lords, the upper House of the parliament of the United Kingdom, as a unique feat and further evidence of the thriving spirit of Nigerians all over the world.

“The unique feat is further evidence that Nigerians, anywhere in the world, will continue to excel and make the country proud," the governor said.

The Governor urged Baroness Osamor to continue to serve her constituents with diligence and dedication which earned her the life peerage.

Baroness Osamor, a native of Okpanam in Delta state was a co-founder of the United Black Women's Action Group (UBWAG) and worked at the Tottenham Law Centre (now called the Harringey Law Centre) From 1977 to 1997. During this time, she became part of the Broadwater Farm Youth Association Mothers' Project on the nearby Broadwater Farm housing estate.