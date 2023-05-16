The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okonjo-Iweala warns incoming governors against dependence on oil sector

Ima Elijah

Okonjo-Iweala also called on the governors-elect to rebuild trust with Nigerians through their policies and programmes

Former foreign and finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, currently serves as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation
Former foreign and finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, currently serves as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation

Recommended articles

Speaking on Monday, May 15, 2023, during an induction organised for the incoming governors in Abuja, Okonjo-Iweala warned that states with a heavy reliance on the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) would be particularly hard hit in the future.

The WTO boss stressed the need to start preparing now for a time when oil and gas would no longer be the main sources of revenue for Nigeria.

She urged the governors-elect to focus on doubling the country's growth rate and sustaining that higher growth until Nigeria attains upper middle-income status.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her economic advice, Okonjo-Iweala also called on the governors-elect to rebuild trust with Nigerians through their policies and programmes.

She noted that trust in Nigeria has always been fragile, but the 2023 general elections had broken a lot of that trust. Hence, the incoming governors, therefore, need to demonstrate through their words, deeds, and policies that Nigerians are equally loved and can do business in any part of the country without fear.

Okonjo-Iweala concluded by expressing her love for Nigeria and her desire to feel welcome in any part of the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okonjo-Iweala warns incoming governors against dependence on oil sector

Okonjo-Iweala warns incoming governors against dependence on oil sector

EFCC re-arrests Mompha over ₦6 Billion money laundering charges

EFCC re-arrests Mompha over ₦6 Billion money laundering charges

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on social media

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on social media

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth