Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance has thanked Nigerians for praying and supporting her bid to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala made it to the third and final selection process for the job on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

While reacting to this via her Twitter handle on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the former minister said, “Happy to be in the final round of the @wto DG campaign. Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy.

“I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you @MBuhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!”

Having made it to the final round of voting for the position, Okonjo-Iweala will contend with South-Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee for the plum international job.

If the ex-finance minister wins the final vote in November, she will become the first African woman to occupy the office of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum has called on Heads of State Delegations to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to endorse Okonjo-Iweala.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 8, 2020, as Chairperson of the Okonjo-Iweala Campaign Team, Katagum urged that the former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance be endorsed based on her antecedence, competence and statement to the General Council.