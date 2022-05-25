‘Okada’ ban remains on June 1 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Heads of security services in the state are at the meeting.

The ban is in six local governments, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Eti-Osa and Ikeja.

The Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are Yaba, Coker-Aguda, Itire,-Ikate, Apapa-Iganmu, Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Lagos Island West, Eti-Osa East, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victotia Island and Ikoyi-Obalende.

Sanwo-Olu said that security services and Lagos State Government had agreed on the banning of the commercial motorcycles in the selected areas.

He said the government and security agencies would ensure that the security architecture was not compromised, so that residents would live and do their business without fear.

”The security meeting gives us an opportunity to review the recent pronouncement on the future banning of Okada (motorcycles) in some selected local governments and LCDAs.

”We are able to put strategies in place.

“All of us were able to identify a lot of other things we need to do to embark on advocacy and ensure that we communicate effectively and efficiently to citizens.

”That is why you see us giving out handbills in all of the major languages that we have in the country.

”There is a radio jingle being sent out to also communicate to people. I am also aware that there is a plan for advocacy on television stations as well.

”It is a people-driven initiative that we all agreed to live and to comport ourselves in similar manner,” he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, ” I am happy the security operatives and government are on the same page with this and we will also be going ahead with our plans”.

He assured political parties in the state of adequate security in the ongoing primary elections, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu said the government and security agencies would ensure that primaries and delegates elections by political parties in different parts of the state had sufficient security coverage.

”We enjoin various political parties to approach the Lagos State Police Command to give them adequate security at various venues where they are conducting their various delegate and primary elections for various positions.

”It is purely to ensure that there are no gaps and that the security architecture of the state is not compromised in any way.