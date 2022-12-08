Okada Ban: FCT Taskforce crushes 432 seized motorcycles.

NAN also reports that the ezercise took place inside an open space at Lugbe car wash, along the Airport road corridor.

The areas raided included: Bill Clinton interchange, Karon-Majiji, Kuchingoro, Piwoyi Junction near Shoprite mall and Lugbe FHA.

Others were the popular Lugbe car wash as well as the Police signboard, along Airport Road, all in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Reacting to the development, Chairman, taxi operators association, Car wash bus stop, Adebola Oluomo, said, “without the exercise, the road would be closed, as there were a lot of obstructions due to the activities of the defaulting Okada operators.

He said:”They are always on the expressway riding recklessly against the traffic, and nobody could control them.

“The taskforce was always coming around, but the Okada operators will be stoning them, as they believe that they are the owners of Abuja.

“So, the government should continue with the exercise, as such Abuja will be very clean and the roads will be safe for all.”

Justifying the exercise, the Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, reiterated that government would not relent on its sustained efforts to rid the city of the menace.

Candido warned the operators and owners of commercial motorcycles to keep off the major roads of Abuja, especially the city centres and the gateways into the FCT.

Similarly, Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Abdulateef Bello, said the exercise, which was the third in the series of its signature enforcement of the ban okada operations in the city, was a proof to its zero-tolerance of the menace.

Bello said: ” Okada riders’ insistence to operate in the city is no longer a traffic offence, but a serious security breach.