The Lagos State government has moved to restrict the operations of commercial motorbikes, famously known as Okada, in Nigeria’s most populous city.
The Okada has become central to Lagos life, no thanks to traffic jams for which the mega-city has become internationally notorious.
The ban was always going to be controversial, given the ubiquity and popularity of the Okada.
Here are seven things you should know about the ban:
1...The Okada isn’t going to be banned in all of Lagos.
Lagos has 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs). That's 57 local councils in total.
The Okada ban will affect six MAJOR local governments, nine LCDAs and 10 major highways.
2...The ban also affects the three-wheeled motorcycle called Keke.
3..The Okada and Keke have also been banned from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across Lagos.
4...The Okada and Keke NAPEP are barred from the following highways and bridges:
Major Highways
1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
8. Funsho Williams Avenue
9. Agege Motor Road
10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
Bridges:
1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
6. Dorman Long Bridge
7. Ojuelegba Bridge
8. National Stadium Flyover
9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
20. Ogudu Bridge
21. 3rd Mainland Bridge
22. Maryland flyover
23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
25. Opebi Link Bridge
26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
28. Carter Bridge, Lagos
29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge
35. Eko Bridge
36. Apongbon flyover Bridge
37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
5...The Lagos state government is relying on a 2018 law for the ban.
Information Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso says the flagrant disregard for the Lagos Traffic Laws by Okada and Keke riders has resulted in preventable loss of lives and gridlock.
Omotoso adds that enforcement would be total and that the government would deal with violators in accordance with the laws.
He says there would be zero tolerance for defaulting riders.
6...The Lagos government says the ban has become necessary due to “chaos and disorderliness” and “scary figures” of fatal accidents caused by the Okada and Keke.
7...The ban takes effect from February 1, 2020.