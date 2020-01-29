The Lagos State government has moved to restrict the operations of commercial motorbikes, famously known as Okada, in Nigeria’s most populous city.

The Okada has become central to Lagos life, no thanks to traffic jams for which the mega-city has become internationally notorious.

The ban was always going to be controversial, given the ubiquity and popularity of the Okada.

Here are seven things you should know about the ban:

1...The Okada isn’t going to be banned in all of Lagos.

Lagos has 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs). That's 57 local councils in total.

The Okada ban will affect six MAJOR local governments, nine LCDAs and 10 major highways.

2...The ban also affects the three-wheeled motorcycle called Keke.

3..The Okada and Keke have also been banned from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across Lagos.

4...The Okada and Keke NAPEP are barred from the following highways and bridges:

Major Highways

1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway

8. Funsho Williams Avenue

9. Agege Motor Road

10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges:

1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

2. Dopemu Bridge Agege

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge

4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

6. Dorman Long Bridge

7. Ojuelegba Bridge

8. National Stadium Flyover

9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

20. Ogudu Bridge

21. 3rd Mainland Bridge

22. Maryland flyover

23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

25. Opebi Link Bridge

26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

28. Carter Bridge, Lagos

29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge

30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge

35. Eko Bridge

36. Apongbon flyover Bridge

37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

5...The Lagos state government is relying on a 2018 law for the ban.

Information Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso says the flagrant disregard for the Lagos Traffic Laws by Okada and Keke riders has resulted in preventable loss of lives and gridlock.

Omotoso adds that enforcement would be total and that the government would deal with violators in accordance with the laws.

He says there would be zero tolerance for defaulting riders.

6...The Lagos government says the ban has become necessary due to “chaos and disorderliness” and “scary figures” of fatal accidents caused by the Okada and Keke.

7...The ban takes effect from February 1, 2020.