RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oil derivation: 9 oil producing states receive N625.43bn – Presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidency says nine oil-producing states have so far received a total of N625.43 billion 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federation Account between 1999 and 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

Shehu quoted data obtained from the Federation Account Department, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation as showing that a total of N477.2 billion was released to the nine states as refund of the 13 per cent derivation fund on withdrawal from Excess Crude Account (ECA).

This, he said, was without deducting derivation from 2004 to 2019, leaving an outstanding balance of N287.04 billion.

He said the states also got N64.8 billion as refund of the 13 per cent derivation fund on deductions made by NNPC without payment of derivation to oil producing states from 1999 to date.

According to him, the benefitting states still have an outstanding balance of N860.59 billion windfall from the refunds, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the figures, under the 13 per cent derivation fund on withdrawal from ECA without deducting derivation from 2004 to 2019.

He said: ”Abia received N4.8 billion with an outstanding sum of N2.8 billion, Akwa-Ibom received N128 billion with an outstanding sum of N77 billion, Bayelsa with N92.2bn, leaving an outstanding sum of N55 billion.

”Cross River got a refund N1.3 billion with a balance N792 million, Delta received N110 billion, leaving a balance of N66.2 billion, Edo received N11.3billion, with a balance of N6.8billion, Imo, N5.5 billion, with an outstanding sum of N3.3 billion and Ondo State, N19.4 billion with an outstanding sum of N11.7bn.

Shehu added that Rivers was paid 103.6 billion, with an outstanding balance of N62.3 billion.

The presidential aide stated that the affected states were paid in eight installments between Oct. 2, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2022, while the ninth to twelfth installments are still outstanding.

On the 13 per cent derivation fund on deductions made by NNPC without payment of derivation, Shehu said the nine oil producing states were paid in three instalments this year, with the remaining 17 instalments outstanding.

He said: "Under this category, Abia received N1.1 billion, Akwa-Ibom, N15 billion, Bayelsa, N11.6 billion, Cross River, N432 million, Delta State, N14.8 billion, Edo State, N2.2 billion, Imo State, N2.9, billion, Ondo State, N3.7 billion, and Rivers State, N12.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Shehu revealed that the benefitting states shared N9.2billion in three installments in April, August and Nov. as refunds on the 13 per cent derivation exchange rate differential on withdrawal from the ECA.

The three largest benefitting states were Akwa Ibom (N1.6billion), Delta State (N1.4billion) and Rivers (N1.32billion).

”Similarly, all the nine states received N4.7 billion each, totalling N42.34 billion as refunds on withdrawals for subsidy and SURE-P from 2009 to 2015.

”The refund, which is for all the states and local government councils, was paid on Nov. 10, 2022.

”The Federation Account also paid N3.52billion each as refund to local government councils on withdrawals for subsidy and SURE-P from 2009 to 2015 on the same date in November,” he added.

According to Shehu, Buhari considered it a matter of honour and decency that debts owed to states or anyone for that matter be repaid, and in time without regards to their partisan political affiliations.

”The president will continue to render equal service to all the states of the federation and an acknowledgment of this by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the others was not out of place.

”The refunds to the oil producing states will continue,” Shehu further assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Underage voting: We will sustain clean-up of INEC register – Chairman

Underage voting: We will sustain clean-up of INEC register – Chairman

Yobe Gov, Buni bags Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

Yobe Gov, Buni bags Niger Republic’s National Honour Award

Oil derivation: 9 oil producing states receive N625.43bn – Presidency

Oil derivation: 9 oil producing states receive N625.43bn – Presidency

2023: We're working with NCC to counter result transmission issues - INEC

2023: We're working with NCC to counter result transmission issues - INEC

Ibadan residents express divergent views on spicing homes with Christmas decorations

Ibadan residents express divergent views on spicing homes with Christmas decorations

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC deploys officers to curb hoarding in Osun

Fuel scarcity: NSCDC deploys officers to curb hoarding in Osun

Okupe's suspension null and void - Labour Party leadership

Okupe's suspension null and void - Labour Party leadership

Aminu Adamu charged with ‘criminal defamation’ over first lady tweet

Aminu Adamu charged with ‘criminal defamation’ over first lady tweet

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts