Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has refuted allegations making the rounds on the social media that it is betraying and sabotaging the parent Organisation.

Photo of Ohanaeze Ndigbo members used for the purpose of illustration.

The Financial Secretary of the Wing, Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, while speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Saturday, denied the allegations, describing them as unfounded and a “weightless element of distraction“.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sections of the social media have been awash with allegations of sabotage and sellout leveled against Arthur-Ugwa and Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Secretary-General of the Youth Wing.

Arthur-Ugwa said that the Youth Wing, as well as other affiliate bodies of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, remained in loyal support of all programmes and activities of the parent organisation and its national leadership.

He added that at no time would the Wing say or do things suggestive of disagreement with the parent organisation, hence the need for members of the public to be wary of detractors.

It is rather unfortunate that any person or group would insinuate dispositions to sabotage on the part of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, whose activities and programmes have always been in tandem with those of our parent body.

“During the campaigns that preceded the 2023 General Elections, various candidates of political parties sought the support of Nigerians through private visits, consultations and open meetings.

“That we opened our doors to visits by politicians was only indicative of a level-playing ground for all actors in the political space and not a sign of sellout or sabotage of Igbo interests.

To set the records straight, at no time did we, independent of the national leadership of our parent body, endorse any politician,” he said.

He called on those peddling the allegation to desist forthwith or get ready to face the legal consequences of character assassination.

He also urged youth of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indeed all Nigerians not to pay attention to such allegations but to focus their energies on issues of interest to the Organisation and Nigeria at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

