The President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, has urged the State Government to expedite action on safety measures at markets to avoid further fire outbreaks and loss of lives and property.

He made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his visit with his executive to Martins Street market on Friday in Lagos.

“What we are experiencing now in Lagos markets, we have experienced it in November 2019 and nothing had been done to evacuate the other affected buildings.

“We are not particular about the loss of properties but human beings safety are so important. Government need to do something quickly about it.

“For such market like this we need to have water hydrants, fire fighters and extinguishers should be available in the market.

“We cannot allow the Central Market of the whole of Africa to perish as a result of negligence of our people.

“Government should put the affected buildings in standard and they should not allow human movement around the area for security purposes,” Ogbonna said.

He said that government should test the integrity of other plazas, adding that many plazas in Lagos are over stretched.

Ogbonna said only those buildings conformed with international standard should be left around market places.

He, however, advised traders as well as owners of plazas to ensure they insured their businesses to enable them claim damages and still remain in the business.

Ogbonna however commended the effort of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.