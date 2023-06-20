ADVERTISEMENT
Ohanaeze calls for support for Tinubu following appointment of new Service Chiefs

Bayo Wahab

Okwu called on Ndigbo to support Tinubu’s government.

The National President of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike. [Guardian]
The group said the appointments showed that Tinubu has good plans for Nigeria and would carry everyone along.

Recall that on Monday, June 19, 2023, President Tinubu retired the Service Chiefs appointed by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari and announced their replacements.

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike in a statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, said President Tinubu has taken a bold step towards national healing.

Okwu said throughout Buhari’s eight-year tenure, no Igbo man was appointed among the Service Chiefs, adding that the ex-president subjugated the Igbo ethnic group.

“For eight years, we cried, we shouted on top of our voices that no Igbo man is among the top security echelon of the country but former President Muhammadu Buhari turned deaf ears.

“He made sure that Ndigbo were totally subjugated under his administration. However, just within a few days in power, President Tinubu has demonstrated total readiness to right those wrongs,” he said.

Okwu maintained that the appointment of Rear Adm. E.A Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff “is a clear testimony to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to reunite the country.”

According to him, the immediate past administration handed over a very fragmented country like never before to Tinubu.

“However, Mr President’s actions so far have given hope to Nigerians that good things are ahead. This also came a few days after our own Frank Mba, another proud Igbo son, was promoted from AIG to DIG of police,” he said.

Okwu also called on Ndigbo to support Tinubu’s government, saying “we are certain he has good plans for the country and will carry everyone along.”

