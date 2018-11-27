Ohanaeze, Afenifere ask Buhari to sack security chiefs over Metele killing

news

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called on President Buhari to sack Nigeria’s security chiefs over the recent killing of over 100 soldiers in Borno state.

According to reports, Boko haram attacked a military base in Metele on Monday, November 19, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the President of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said “We, the youth under the umbrella of Ohanaeze Youth Council received the news of our soldiers who were massacred last week by the Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri with great shock and wish to issue a statement concerning that, because it is a national loss and a great stain to our security, if not checked.

“To save this, our security should be paramount to Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, who on 29th May,2015 vowed to protect our sovereignty which is presently under threat by Boko Haram, when he was sworn in as the president of our beloved country Nigeria.

“On this, we members of Ohanaeze Youth Council, therefore, stand firmly to ask Mr. President to rise to his basic constitutional responsibilities which is to eliminate the occasional killings, kidnap, disruption of property in some states like Jos, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Taraba and Beune.

“On this note, therefore, we recommend that Mr. President should issue compulsory retirement to all serving chiefs including those top military commanders deployed to Maiduguri. This is because of the alleged corruption among some top military officers who have turned adventitious in the North East to enrich themselves.

“Is for Mr. President as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of our nation should take a drastic action against our neighbouring countries like Chad, Cameroon and Niger who occasionally give access to Boko Haram to attack our people in the North East.

“Also, we suggest to Mr. President to equip our military to fight this course. Our military can do it, they conquered in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Serbia and many other international missions. So we are very confident that they can end Boko Haram in the North East and bring lasting peace in Jos, Kaduna, Zamfara and Benue, including Taraba.

“I also ask my fellow Igbo youth and Nigerians in general not to play politics with our security but to support Mr. President to fight this course.”

Afenifere speaks

Also, the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has called for the sack of the security chiefs.

The group made this known in a communique after its monthly meeting in Ondo state.

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin wondered why the service chiefs who have reached their statutory retirement age are still in office.

Odumakin also said that Buhari’s decision to keep them has dampened morale in the military and stagnated careers.

According to the communique, “The sack of the service Chiefs should be followed with a probe of what has happened to defense allocations as we as a people cannot reconcile our extremely vulnerable troops and wailing solders in the forest with the heavy spending the government claimed it has committed to security.

“First, it kept quiet for six days after the incident and when it found its voice, there were no soothing words for the bereaved families.

“It had hardly made the bland statements before descending into the gutter of political quarreling over the killings at a time a more sensitive leadership should have declared national mourning for the high casualties recorded which many countries never matched in wars that lasted for several years.

“Our hearts go to all bereaved families and officers and men of our armed forces at this grievous moment.

“It is our prayer that God will comfort them and intervene in the affairs of our country and give us a leadership that is more than equal to the challenges we face.”

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has called on President Buhari to appoint him as head of the task force on Boko Haram.

Kazaure said he will use his hunting skills and the knowledge of the forest to track and ‘finish’ the terrorists.