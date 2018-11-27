Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kazaure says he can ‘finish’ Boko Haram

Nigerian lawmaker promises to ‘finish' Boko Haram using professional hunting skills

Nigerian lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure, says he can ‘finish’ Boko Haram using his professional hunting skills.

  • Published:
Kazaure says there will be war if President Buhari is impeached by the National Assembly. play Nigerian lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure, says he can ‘finish’ Boko Haram using his professional hunting skills. (Google)

A Nigerian lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as head of the task force to ‘finish’ Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.

Gudaje has a knack for making sensational comments.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Turaki Hassan, the Jigawa state lawmaker says he hopes to achieve this feat by employing his professional hunting skills and knowledge of the bushes occupied by the insurgents.

“Let the President appoint me. I will delegate a team to go inside the bushes with myself to finish those idiots (terrorists),” Kazaure announced.

“I’m a hunter, I know all these bushes. I’m a professional hunter; I can delegate a team of hunters.

“Let the government give us the army and the police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it, I will lead,” the 46-year-old lawmaker declared.

 

Metele attack

Boko Haram recently launched an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, killing dozens of soldiers and looted weapons.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Airforce has bombard areas occupied by the insurgents who continue to attack Nigerians despite Federal Government’s claim that it had won the war against insurgency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
2 Read how fraudster lover allegedly kidnapped and raped Americanbullet
3 "Terrorists who killed over 100 soldiers in Metele were...bullet

Related Articles

Zaben fidda gwani Honarabul Gudaji ya lashe zaben APC na sake tsayawa takarar kujerar majalisa
Kazaure Rep says some bottles of Coke are made with borehole water [VIDEO]
Gudaji Kazaure Jigawa Reps member reportedly shoots himself in the leg
Impeachment There’ll be war if NASS removes Buhari, says APC Rep
Free Education In Nigeria Buhari may forget his campaign promise — APC lawmaker
Gudaji Kazaure Women should serve under men in politics because they'll mess up, says lawmaker
Islam and Family Planning Is this a violation of Muslims’ beliefs?

Local

Army advises Nigerian media to check their information properly before publishing
Army advises Nigerian media to check their information properly before publishing
Ohanaeze, Afenifere ask Buhari to sack security chiefs over Metele killing
Ohanaeze, Afenifere ask Buhari to sack security chiefs over Metele killing
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right)
EFCC under Buhari has recovered N540b through Whistleblower Policy, says Lai
Olisa Metuh prays court to order EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts
Olisa Metuh prays court to order EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts
X
Advertisement