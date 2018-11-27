news

A Nigerian lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as head of the task force to ‘finish’ Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.

Gudaje has a knack for making sensational comments.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Turaki Hassan, the Jigawa state lawmaker says he hopes to achieve this feat by employing his professional hunting skills and knowledge of the bushes occupied by the insurgents.

“Let the President appoint me. I will delegate a team to go inside the bushes with myself to finish those idiots (terrorists),” Kazaure announced.

“I’m a hunter, I know all these bushes. I’m a professional hunter; I can delegate a team of hunters.

“Let the government give us the army and the police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it, I will lead,” the 46-year-old lawmaker declared.

Metele attack

Boko Haram recently launched an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, killing dozens of soldiers and looted weapons.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Airforce has bombard areas occupied by the insurgents who continue to attack Nigerians despite Federal Government’s claim that it had won the war against insurgency.