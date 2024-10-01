ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Police praise youths for avoiding planned protests, maintaining peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police, while giving an update on the planned #FearlessOctober1, said there was calm in the state.

Alamutu, while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the protest planned for Abeokuta and other parts of the state did not hold because youths in the state shunned it.

“A meeting was held on Sunday with critical stakeholders, towards ensuring that no protest was held in the state.

“Presently there is palpable calm in the state, because at the general stakeholders meeting we consulted with all critical stakeholders in the state.

“We told them to speak with their wards to shun any violent demonstration.

“I think it’s working for now as there has not been sign of any violent or protest in the state,” he said.

Alamutu however stated that the Police were still on the ground monitoring the situation.

“Like we said, protest is a fundamental right. What we have objection to is a situation where some people will hijack a peaceful protest to cause unnecessary crisis in the state,” he added.

Also speaking, David Ojelabi, the State Commandant of the Ogun Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said no protest had been held in the state. He, however, said the Corps would remain on the ground in case of unforeseen occurrences.

Ojelabi assured that if Nigerians remained prayerful and hardworking the country would be great again.

“Well, as far as Ogun is concerned, I have not seen any protest anywhere. We had a meeting with the stakeholders and they kept to their word.

“Nevertheless, we have to be alert, and that is why our men, including those of other security agencies, are on ground,” he stated.

