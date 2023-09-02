Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of fund diversion lands in DSS custody

The embattled LG boss had accused the governor of withholding the funds earmarked for local council administration in the last two years.

Following his allegation, Adebayo was invited to the DSS office in Abeokuta to provide further clarifications on the matter.

He was at the DSS office on Thursday, August 31, 2023, to honour the invitation and was allowed to go. Adebayo was, however, detained in the custody after making another visit on Friday.

An aide of the LG boss who confirmed his detainment on Friday night said he may likely spend the weekend in the DSS custody.

“We got here together and I took his phone and stood outside, since then he has not been allowed to come out.

“After he got into the place, the governor also came into the DSS office and left after over 30 minutes. Only God knows what is happening to my boss right now, please help us. This is 8:34 pm and he has still not been allowed to come out,” the aide told Daily Trust.

Recall that 18 of the 20 local government chairmen in Ogun State visited Abiodun on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, to plead with him for forgiveness regarding Adedayo’s purported utterances and letter.