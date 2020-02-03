Adeniyi sounded the warning during a news conference in Abeokuta on Monday.

He explained that the state government noticed the influx of the Okada riders into the state particularly in neighbouring towns to Lagos such as Alagbole Akute, Ojodu Berger, Mowe, Ibafo, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, Ota and Sango .

Adeniyi pleaded with citizens to be law abiding and very accommodating, saying it was important to tread with caution concerning the influx.

The Chairman who noted it was a welcome development stated that the influx of motorcycle riders in the state would be a means for government to generate more revenue.

“They will pay their dues to the government; at the same time we need to let our people understand that it will be bad if these people are resisted.

“This will not be in consonance with freedom of movement as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

ALSO READ: NURTW talking to Lagos govt on Okada, Keke ban – MC Oluomo

Adeniyi appealed to the new okada riders to work harmoniously with people they met on ground and to ensure they always carried out their obligations as well as work within the ambit of the law.

He warned that whosoever was found misbehaving would face the wrath of the law.

“We have a peaceful Ogun state and we won’t allow hooligans to take advantage because of this influx of people,” Adeniyi said.