Oluomo, who made this known to newsmen through his aide, Jimoh Buhari on Monday, February 3, 2020, also revealed that he was in a meeting with bus drivers, and had warned them not to increase bus fares.

This is coming three days after Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned commercial motorbikes known locally as okadas; and three-wheeled motorized rickshaws called kekes, from the state.

MC Oluomo also expressed optimism that his discussion with the government on the matter would yield positive results.

“The most important thing, for now, is for the bus drivers not to take advantage of the situation, and that is why we are meeting with them,” he added.