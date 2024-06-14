ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner also appealed to the various companies across the three senatorial districts to consider the qualified residents of the state for employment.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela, said this during a visit to the Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini, on Friday.

Sofela said that his visit was occasioned by the need to boost the existing relationship between the state government and its various stakeholders and to further collaborate and share ideas on areas of common interest. He expressed the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s commitment to capacity building at all levels.

As a practical demonstration of this, the commissioner said that technical schools across the state were being upgraded to ensure companies did not have any gap in power to fill the technical needs.

Sofela, who was accompanied by top management staff members of the ministry, stated that the present administration had improved the land administration system to enable investors to get title documents without delay to leverage for financing.

He said that the government had been creating new industrial clusters to take care of the new influx of investors and prepare for the future.

The commissioner appealed to the various companies across the three senatorial districts to consider the qualified residents of the state for employment, as part of efforts to promote their relationship with host communities.

“We are working to ensure harmonisation of taxes and levies to reduce the incidence of double taxation.

“The governor is particularly interested in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, considering government’s huge investments in security and infrastructure,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the firm said that 80% of his company’s investments were domiciled in Ogun. According to Elhusseini, the state government is in the right direction with its business-friendly policies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

