Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known while addressing journalists on Monday in Abeokuta. She said that there were 25 suspected cases in seven Local Government Areas of the state.

Coker said that the Federal Government had provided technical support to contain the outbreak but warned that cholera vaccines were no longer available in the state. She advised residents to adhere strictly to precautionary measures to contain the disease.

She emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, proper handling of food items and clean water consumption to prevent the spread.

“The government has distributed cholera test kits and treatment consumables to all Local Government Areas (LGAs) and designated treatment centres.

“High-risk areas have been identified and public toilets are being constructed across the state to prevent open defecation,” she said.

Coker urged the citizens to report any suspected case to the designated phone numbers and assured them that cholera treatment was free in all the government facilities across the state.

Coker said it was no longer news that Cholera had spread to 30 or more states, including the neighbouring states. She said that Ogun was prepared to protect the lives of residents and to minimise the impact of the cholera outbreak compared to many other states in Nigeria.

“As of today June 24, 2024, Ogun state has recorded 25 suspected cases of Cholera in seven local government areas namely, Adoodo/Ota, Remo North, Odeda and Sagamu.

“Others are Ijebu North, Ewekoro, and Obafemi Owode with nine (9) confirmed cases and unfortunately, one (1) death,” she added.

According to her, to support the state response, the state Epidemiology unit is on high alert, while all LGA disease surveillance and notification officers have also intensified surveillance across all 20 LGAs.

“Our expectation from the public is proper personal hygiene, particularly hand hygiene, washing food/fruits/vegetables properly before eating and drinking only clean water (boil if the source is not trusted).

“Also discourage open defecation, cook food thoroughly, go to the nearest health facility if you pass watery stool more than twice within 8 hours and report any suspected case in your locality,” Coker stated.

She also disclosed that cholera test kits and other consumables needed for treatment have been distributed to all LGAs and designated treatment centres to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment.

The commissioner listed some of the high-risk local government areas and hotspots including Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North, Obafemi Owode, Ifo, and Adoodo Ota.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said the Ministry had mandated all eateries, banks, malls, and fuelling stations, to make their toilets available for public use to prevent open defecation.