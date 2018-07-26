news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has written the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to explain why he won't honour the invitation of the police force to answer questions on alleged links to the Offa robbery incident.

Nine police officers and at least 24 others lost their lives when a group of around 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa, Kwara State, on April 5, 2018.

The police force has invited Saraki for questioning after the the main gang leader involved in the Offa robbery named him as his gang's political sponsors .

In a letter, dated July 23, 2018, IGP Idris directed Saraki to report himself to the Intelligence Response Team office in Abuja on Tuesday, July 24. However, the senate president failed to show up, opting instead to preside over the day's session at the National Assembly complex .

In his reply, in a letter dated July 24, Saraki explained that he failed to show up because he was concerned about executing legislative duties at the National Assembly as security operatives had also prevented his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, from leaving his house on Tuesday morning.

The Senate President further told the IGP that Tuesday's incident with the police has left him concerned for his physical safety, and requested that investigators be sent to his office instead to question him.

He said, "For the record, I should mention that I received your letter at 8:30 pm on Monday 23rd July, 2018, inviting me for the next day at 8am. The two lawyers whose advise I needed were in Calabar and Lagos and have to travel to Abuja today.

"As you are aware, the deputy president of the senate was unable to leave his residence this morning to preside over the senate having been prevented from doing so by security agents. If he had been able to preside over the senate, I would have honoured your invitation.

"The absence of both presiding officers would have voided the sitting of the senate. This would have been damaging to national interest, particularly in the light of very important legislative matters that needed to be be addressed in view of the imminent recess of the national assembly.

"These included consideration of the electoral bill which was incidentally passed today. You will recall that Mr President had earlier directed as a courtesy to this office that in the event of any request for further information from me, you should either send your personnel to my office or obtain a written response from me.

"I need to place on record as well, that following the incident of being harassed and threatened at my residence by the police early this morning, I'm deeply concerned over my physical security.

"I request you therefore, to please assign your personnel who need information on this matter to meet me in my office immediately plenary, today or tomorrow or at any other day at your convenience."

On Tuesday, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, had warned the senate president to report to the police force as soon as possible before it is compelled to use all the instruments of the law to ensure compliance.

While appearing on Channels Television on Wednesday, July 25, DCP Moshood also said the force has enough to charge the senate president to court with the amount of evidence available. He said the force will not hesitate to see to the prevalence of the rule of law.

Saraki's alleged links to Offa robbery

According to DCP Moshood, the main gang leaders involved in the robbery are Ayoade Akinnibosun (aka, AY), Ibikunle Ogunleye (aka Arrow), Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran, all indigenes of Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara.

During the course of investigations, the main gang leader, Akinnibosun, named Saraki and incumbent Kwara governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, as his gang's political sponsors .

He said, "I am the chairman of Liberation Youths Movement, Kwara South. My involvement with the senate president is we're his boys; we work for him at Kwara South. We're the ones that hold Kwara South for him. We've been working for him since he was Governor of Kwara.

"We mobilise and do political arrangement there (Kwara South). For example, where we can't win, we make dabaru (disruptive) arrangement there; we scatter elections if we don't win."

Akinnibosun further disclosed that a Lexus jeep GX-300, which was used during the robbery, was a gift from Saraki which he received through Ahmed's Chief of Staff, Yusuf Abdulwahab, who has also been arrested in connection to the robbery.

"The connections between me and the senate president is that he's the one that is arranging everything for us. For example, this car (a Lexus jeep GX-300) was given to me by His Excellency (Governor Ahmed) through the Chief of Staff of Kwara state as a gift from leader, Bukola Saraki. I participated in the Offa robbery. I took this Lexus car along to Offa," he said.

The vehicle was used in the robbery with a sticker plate number inscribed with "SARAKI" and registered to "Kwara, State of Harmony". Abdulwahab allegedly replaced the vehicle's number plate with a new one (registration number: Kwara, KMA 143 RM) and registered it in Akinnibosun's name to cover up its identity.

Governor Ahmed's personal assistant on politics, Alabi Olalekan, has also been arrested in connection with the robbery as he allegedly attempted to hide the vehicle in question. A revolver pistol and pump action gun were also allegedly recovered from his farm.

Akinnibosun told the police, and the media, that two of the guns used in the robbery were supplied to him by Abdulwahab, although he noted that he only supplied it for political thuggery and not the Offa robbery.

Akinnibosun has noted twice in public that his gang's alleged sponsors, Saraki and Ahmed, knew absolutely nothing about the robbery.

More 'evidence' pile up against Saraki

Days after the first parade of the suspects in Abuja, the police paraded the gang leaders again and disclosed that more evidence had been unearthed about Saraki's links to the criminal gang .

During the June 6 media briefing, DCP Moshood said two more suspects had implicated the senate president as a sponsor of political thuggery.

He disclosed that after the first media parade, Akinnibosun mentioned three other notorious political thugs who worked for Saraki in Kwara Central. The police proceeded to arrest two of the suspects, Kehinde Gobiri (aka, Captain) and Oba Shuaib Olododo (aka, Jawando), who allegedly both admitted to committing various crimes in Kwara Central senatorial district under the guise of political thuggery for the senate president. The third suspect, Alhaji Dona, remains at large.

The police further alleged that, since the first briefing, all five gang leaders had confessed to having a direct connection to Saraki and were at his daughter's recent wedding ceremony. He disclosed that they confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by Saraki and Governor Ahmed.

DCP Moshood also claimed that Akinnibosun, Ogunleye and Abraham followed the senate president to the Olofa of Offa's palace when he paid a condolence visit to the town after the bank robbery .

He concluded that, due to the new pieces of evidence, Saraki was still under investigation in connection to the Offa bank robbery and that the ongoing investigation would be driven to a logical conclusion.

In the IGP's letter of invitation to Saraki, the police alleged that the last financial handout Akinnibosun got directly from the senate president was the sum of N500,000. He also reiterated that three gang leaders were in Saraki's convoy on his condolence visit to Offa.