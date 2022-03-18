EFCC transfers former Anambra Governor Obiano to Abuja

The EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a chat with Punch disclosed that Obiano, who was arrested on the night of Thursday, March 17, 2022, was transferred to Abuja on Friday morning.

“He’s still with the commission. He was even transferred from Lagos to Abuja this morning,” Uwujaren said.

According to Punch, Obiano was arrested for allegedly mismanaging over N17bn Paris Club refund and security vote.

The ex-governor was arrested hours after his handover to the new Anambra governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Obiano who has been on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country.