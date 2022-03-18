RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC transfers former Anambra Governor Obiano to Abuja

Bayo Wahab

Obiano was arrested hours after his handover to the new Anambra governor, Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday.

Governor Willie Obiano [leadership]
Governor Willie Obiano [leadership]

Contrary to reports that Willie Obiano has been released, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) says the immediate past Governor Anambra has not been released from detention.

The EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a chat with Punch disclosed that Obiano, who was arrested on the night of Thursday, March 17, 2022, was transferred to Abuja on Friday morning.

He’s still with the commission. He was even transferred from Lagos to Abuja this morning,” Uwujaren said.

According to Punch, Obiano was arrested for allegedly mismanaging over N17bn Paris Club refund and security vote.

Obiano who has been on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States when he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

The EFCC had requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country.

On sighting him on Thursday, immigration officers reportedly alerted the EFCC who immediately arrested him and took him to their office.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

