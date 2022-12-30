ADVERTISEMENT
Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is a great leader

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has signed the condolence register opened for the recently demised President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

He described Obiozor as a rare great and respected leader that had served humanity and the country in various capacities.

According to him, due to the importance, value, and respect I have for our leaders, especially our eminent leader and academic luminary, Prof. George Obiozor, I have to leave my home in Lagos to be here this morning.

“No Nigerian is against my candidacy but what we have is different opinions, which is highly allowed in a democratic dispensation.

“I am very sad that we lost Obiozor. Our country, Nigeria; the Igbo people and humanity have lost a rare gem and personality.

“However, we cannot question God for His decision.

“I pray that God Almighty that called him home, will grant him eternal rest.

“I pray that God Almighty will grant all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Obi also urged Nigerians to put their faith in God and work hard, adding: “We pray that God will continue to bless our country, Nigeria.”

