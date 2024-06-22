ADVERTISEMENT
Obi, others bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remarks, the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Ejezie, urged the bereaved family to take heart as the deceased was a great man.

Obi, others, bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor
Obi, others, bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor [Twitter:@PeterObi]

Muonagor was on Friday buried in his Obosi country home in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, amid tears from family members, relatives and the Nollywood family.

Obi, while delivering his condolence speech, lamented the death of the icon and urged the bereaved family to take heart and pray to God for the repose of his soul.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Onyenji, described Nollywood as an industry for those who were creative.

He noted that the industry had lost a creative personality in the late Amechi Muonagor.

Onyenji maintained that the government of Anambra was on the ground to mourn with Nollywood as the legend played his roles well while alive and mentored stars in the industry.

In his remarks, the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Ejezie, urged the bereaved family to take heart as the deceased was a great man.

Ejezie, who was represented by a veteran actor, Mr Steve Eboh, prayed that God in His infinite mercy would give them the heart with which to bear the loss.

In her speech, the state chairman of AGN, Mrs Chinyere Anyaegbunam, said that they lost somebody who was very precious to all, emphasising that the late icon was somebody people looked up to as a father figure in the industry.

Anyaegbunam said that the late Muonagor mentored so many of them in the movie industry.

Obi, others bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor

