Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the gesture was to provide support to the most vulnerable in the society.

Godwin Obaseki (ThisDayLive)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution is being done in collaboration with the state chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN).

While kick-starting the exercise on Sunday in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, Obaseki said the move was the government’s way of meaningfully touching the people’s lives

“This move is to alleviate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people, we understand the challenges being faced by the people.

”The state government provided the funding while the various religious leaders are driving the process through churches and mosques,” he said.

He said that the first phase of the programme would target no fewer than 60,000 vulnerable individuals

According to him, the initiative has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of people in need.

Obaseki said that he called religious leaders in the state to a meeting and shared the idea with them.

“I did this because I did not want it to be political, I did it for God and not for politics, so I didn’t involve government officials.

“I will give N1billion every month for three months in the first phase, let’s see how many people we can feed,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the state chairman of CAN, Apostle Irekpono Omoike, thanked the governor for the gesture, and described the programme as the ‘first of its kind in the state’

Omoike said that 3,000 bags of 10kg rice were distributed to churches in each of the 18 local government areas, amounting to 54,000 bags.

According to him, the balance of 6,000 bags will be given to churches that are not registered with CAN.

Obaseki takes free rice distribution to Edo Central

