The Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has raised the alarm that some people in his state are stockpiling arms and ammunition to cause breach of peace in the state.

Obaseki made the allegation while meeting with heads of security operative in Edo State on Friday, July 6, 2019.

This came following the suspension of Edo State House of Assembly member-elect, Christopher Okaeben by the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state over alleged misconduct.

Okaeben, representing Oredo West is said to be among the members-elect who haven’t been inaugurated due to the crisis in the state assembly.

The lawmaker was suspended on Friday, July 5, 2019, by a five-man panel and in line with Article 21 of the party’s constitution, Punch reports.

However, Obaseki has said that anybody who foments trouble in the state would be brought to justice adding that the state would rely on the law to prosecute anybody found wanting.

According to Punch, the security meeting, which was convened to review the security situation in Edo state was attended was attended by the Commander, 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Police and heads of the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Prisons Service.

At the meeting, the governor said the security council was aware that some people are importing arms and ammunition to cause crises in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said; “While stating that they (security council) are aware that some unscrupulous persons, under the guise of politics, are importing arms and ammunition to cause mayhem, they warned that the state security council is aware of their activities, stressing that the state’s shield stands guard and its sword stands ready to bring to justice anyone found engaging in such criminal activity.”

The governor added that anyone found wanting, no matter how highly placed would be arrested, prosecuted and jailed.

Obaseki, who is said to be at loggerheads with his predecessor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who is now the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress.