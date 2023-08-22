Obaseki releases ₦1.3 billion for Edo traditional rulers to share

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, announced this during a briefing with newsmen in Benin.

"The traditional rulers are sharing ₦1.3 billion. Traditional rulers in Edo South Senatorial District will get ₦639.2 million and out of this, the Benin Traditional Council, which is the palace of the Oba of Benin, will receive ₦319.6 million while traditional rulers in the other seven local government areas in the district will share ₦255.7 million.

"Traditional rulers in Edo Central will get ₦299.8 million while traditional rulers in Edo North district will share ₦377.6 million," he said

The commissioner said the funding to the traditional rulers increased as a result of the inclusion of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the excess crude components in the disbursement.

Nehikhare, however, denied the allegations making the round that the state government had withheld the monthly subvention to the Benin traditional council.

He said rather, the money accrued to the traditional rulers under Governor Godwin Obaseki increased.

He noted though that traditional rulers in the state had at a time agreed with the state government to temporarily warehouse the funds due to a disagreement among them until the administrative issues were resolved.

"It is important to state here that against the false information that the fund was withheld from July 2022 to July 2023, all statutory payment was paid until April 2023, when it was agreed for the funds to be warehoused till date for the resolution of outstanding issues.

"These administrative issues have now been resolved by the Edo State Government and the palace delegation, led by the Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe.