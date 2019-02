Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, said in a statement made available to journalists in Benin on Thursday, that Edo workers would get their February salaries before the end of the day.

Osagie said that the governors decision to pay workers well ahead of the 26th, when salaries were usually paid, was to provide support for those who planned to travel to their various localities to participate in the general elections on Saturday, Feb. 23.