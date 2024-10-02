Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

The workshop, which is to be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, would focus on agricultural transformation through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)-funded Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

Twenty State Governors, representatives from 10 African countries, IsDB Jeddah headquarters, and Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) leadership from Tokyo and USA would join Obasanjo for the event at the Kano State Government House and the field.

Organised by SAA, in collaboration with the IsDB and the Kano State Government, the workshop is themed: “Agricultural Transformation and What Works: Reflections from the Crop Value Chain of the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP)”.

It will highlight the project’s success and foster discussions on extending similar policies across other states.

Governor Abba Yusuf will host Obasanjo and the governors from Jigawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Benue, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Niger, and Katsina States, among others.

According to Dr Godwin Atser, Country Director, SAA Nigeria, the workshop will showcase the achievements of KSADP.

It will also create networking opportunities for the participating governors to explore potential IsDB funding for agricultural projects in their states.

“In the past three years, KSADP has strategically positioned Kano on the path to sustainable agricultural growth with significant investments,

”This is in climate-smart agriculture, livestock and dam development, post-harvest loss reduction, employment, poverty alleviation and infrastructure developments,” Atser stated.

He said that Kano’s farming communities had seen impressive gains in productivity, livelihoods and peaceful coexistence between crop and livestock farmers.

“We are honoured to have Obasanjo chair this event,” Atser continued, acknowledging his extensive experience in agricultural transformation across Nigeria and Africa.

He also commended Governor Abba Yusuf for his dedication to agriculture-driven economic growth.

Key Activities and attendees of the two-day workshop will feature the launch of a large-scale mechanisation support initiative for Kano’s farmers.

There will also be presentations by the IsDB on how the state accessed agricultural development financing.

Former IsDB Vice President for Country Programmes, Dr Mansur Mukhtar, who President Bola Tinubu recently appointed as Board Chairman of the Bank of Industry (BOI), will also be in attendance.

Prominent figures including former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso; Chairman of the Nippon Foundation, Yohei Sasakawa; SAA Board Chair, Dr Amit Roy; and SAA President, Dr Makoto Kitanaka will participate.

The event will also see the launch of the book titled “Sasakawa Africa Association: Three Decades of Fight against Poverty and Hunger in Nigeria”, written by Prof Mohammed Othman.

SAA Nigeria is implementing the crop value chain component of the KSADP through a $19.3 million sub-grant, providing technical support to boost agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

The project enhances farmers’ access to inputs, value addition, e-extension services, agribusiness development, capacity building in crop production, post-harvest operation and market access.

Additionally, it addresses key issues such as private sector involvement, climate-smart agriculture, gender mainstreaming and human nutrition.

“SAA is working with 450,000 smallholder farmers across Kano’s 44 local government areas.