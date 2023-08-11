Obasanjo names Nigerian Christian leader he thinks will make heaven

Obasanjo disclosed this at the funeral service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The former president was the special guest of honour at the event.

The late Prelate had a great influence on the emergence of Obasanjo as Nigeria's President in 1999.

Following his return from prison and the pressure to vie for the Oval Office in 1999, the former military general made wide consultations across the country and spoke to Prelate Mbang in the process.

Obasanjo described the late Prelate Emeritus as a forthright leader who is not given to emotions, and these characteristics made him the go-to person for advice for the former President.

The “late Prelate was not only forthright but he was not a man of emotions,” said the Owu general.