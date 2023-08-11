ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasanjo names Nigerian Christian leader he thinks will make heaven

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo said the Prelate Emeritus dedicated his life to serving God and humanity.

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recommended articles

Obasanjo disclosed this at the funeral service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The former president was the special guest of honour at the event.

The late Prelate had a great influence on the emergence of Obasanjo as Nigeria's President in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his return from prison and the pressure to vie for the Oval Office in 1999, the former military general made wide consultations across the country and spoke to Prelate Mbang in the process.

Obasanjo described the late Prelate Emeritus as a forthright leader who is not given to emotions, and these characteristics made him the go-to person for advice for the former President.

The “late Prelate was not only forthright but he was not a man of emotions,” said the Owu general.

Obasanjo, therefore, concluded that Prelate Mbang is the only Christian leader in Nigeria that he can vouch that would make heaven.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasanjo names Nigerian Christian leader he thinks will make heaven

Obasanjo names Nigerian Christian leader he thinks will make heaven

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman