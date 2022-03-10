Obasanjo decries poor state of Bible House in Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit was: “The Holy Bible: Our Reliable Foundation for Maximising Personal and National Well Being”.

“The Bible House is an Eyesore, to put it mildly. It is a disgrace.

“If the Holy Bible is a foundation for Maximising Personal and National Well Being, then let us build a befitting Bible House,” Obasanjo said.

The former president, who was the Chairman of the summit, said that God reveals himself in a number of ways but most significantly through his Word, the Holy Bible.

According to him, humanity will be lost without the Bible.

Obasanjo said that the knowledge of the truth would catapult man to the freedom that leads to well being.

Earlier, the General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that a befitting Bible House was necessary to facilitate the work of translating, interpretation, publishing and distribution of the Bible into several Nigerian Languages.

He enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their quota to ensuring that the project hits the ground running.