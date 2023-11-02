ADVERTISEMENT
OAU VC tells students to put EFCC experience behind them

Bayo Wahab

The Vice Chancellor thanked the EFCC for the quick release of the students.

Prof Simeon Bamire, the VC of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
Prof Simeon Bamire, the VC of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife [LinkedIn]

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023, EFCC operatives raided hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife and arrested 69 students.

The students were taken to the Zonal Office of the commission in Ibadan, where they were paraded and detained.

However, after the intervention of the school management and parents of the arrested students, 59 of them were released.

Providing updates on the matter on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Prof Bamire, in a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, thanked the commission for the quick release of the students.

After a spirited effort by the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, which sent representatives to the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to intervene in the case of arrested students, the EFCC has released 59 of the students.

“While thanking the officials of the EFCC for the quick profiling and eventual release of the students in less than 24 hours, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Simeon Bamire urged the EFCC to partner with the management of various institutions of higher learning to organise workshops for students across faculties to sensitise the students about the danger of financial crimes and cyber criminalities,” he said.

While commending the students who protested against the arrest of their colleagues, the VC also appealed to the students who were victims of the EFCC operation to put the experience behind them.

“The Vice Chancellor, therefore, appealed to students who were victims of the raid to put the experience behind them and move on with their lives. He lauded other students who rallied round their affected colleagues for being their brothers’ keepers without being violent nor exhibiting any act of vandalism,” the VC said.

Meanwhile, due to the public outrage that followed the night operation of the EFCC officials at the students' hostels, the commission has banned its operatives from conducting sting operations at night.

In a statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday evening, the new Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede slammed an immediate ban on night raids by the agency.

