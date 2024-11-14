ADVERTISEMENT
OAU to give waiver for extra-year students after suicide scandal

Damilare Famuyiwa

Extra-year students facing academic challenges may receive a waiver following a tragic incident in which a 200-level student took their own life due to academic pressures.

The university is exploring options, including the possibility of granting a waiver for these students, following a recent incident involving a 200-level student who attempted suicide due to academic pressures.

The university’s response stems from an alarming situation on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, when the student, who had transferred from the Faculty of Pharmacy to the Department of Biology Education, attempted to take their own life.

The incident prompted the university’s administration to convene an urgent meeting with the Deans of various faculties to discuss the case and determine appropriate measures.

The outcome of the meeting was outlined in an internal memorandum issued by the university’s Senate Division on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Signed by the Deputy Registrar, M.S. Oluwajoba, the document revealed the details of the case and the steps the university plans to take in response. It confirmed that the student had switched faculties, and the suicide attempt, which occurred on October 16, was reported by the Dean of the Faculty of Education.

Following the meeting, the Committee of Deans decided to focus on providing more support for students who may be facing similar struggles.

The memo, addressed to all faculty Deans, included recommendations for continued support for students, emphasizing a collaborative approach involving academic staff and advisers. It encouraged faculty boards and examiners to create a more supportive environment for students, particularly those dealing with academic difficulties.

The document also indicated that measures should be taken to assist students who are nearing graduation but are delayed due to a few outstanding courses.

This policy aligns with a previous circular from the university, which suggested that students who had one or two courses remaining to complete their degree should be considered for graduation on compassionate grounds, without affecting their class or degree.

This decision, however, was made with the understanding that it would not change the student's academic classification.

In a conversation with the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olanrewaju, it was confirmed that the institution was taking steps to prevent further instances of academic-related distress.

Olanrewaju emphasised that the university aims to reduce the pressure on students, particularly those in their final year, who may be struggling with the emotional toll of repeating courses or facing delays in graduation.

We want to minimize any possible suicide attempts due to academic stress,” Olanrewaju stated. “By offering a compassionate solution, we hope to alleviate some of the burden on students and prevent tragedies like this from occurring.”

While this initiative is being discussed as a potential solution, some sources within the university have indicated that the decision is not yet formalized. However, it is seen as a compassionate response to the complex challenges faced by students in the current academic climate

