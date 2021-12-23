NYSC seeks approval of Trust Fund

According to him, if the NYSC Trust Fund is approved, it will go a long way to help the scheme to sustain the financial requirements to carry on.

He said that the skills acquisition programme had kept the NYSC going as the number of graduates being mobilised annually were not close to few jobs available in the country.

Megwa said that corps members undergo a 10-day comprehensive induction training in different handworks during NYSC orientation camp.

”Over 30 per cent of a recently passed out batch have small scale businesses of their own, they are creating wealth through the skill acquisition they learnt in during and post orientation camp.

”And that is commendable because that is the only way we can get through in this nation, in China today, almost every family is producing something and that is a way of nation’s keep going well,” he added.

Megwa expressed delight over level of assistance extended to corps members deployed to Lagos for the orientation camp and primary assignments.

He declared that the level of rejection of corp members had reduced drastically and applauded Lagos State Government for its collaboration in achieving success of the scheme.

“The LASG have being very supportive and corp members here are happy because they are embraced in their places of primary assignments, while state Ministry of Special Duties are doing the needful.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, corp members were sent home in line with the federal government directive but they felt pains of the people and called me that they were tired of staying home.

”They mobilised themselves and through the SA they learnt, made facemasks, hand sanitisers, antibacterial hand wash and further contributed their allowances, buy food items and shared as palliatives.

”The palliative was so much that we extended to the people in the communities, local government and state government which made the governor to write me a commendation letter,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, Lagos Council of NUJ, applauded NYSC for its activities and contributions of corp members to the development of the state.

The NUJ chairman stressed the need for NYSC to post corp members closer home.