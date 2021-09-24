RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC says there are different copies of its handbook containing tips on ransom payment in circulation

Authors:

bayo wahab

The NYSC plans to investigate the clause in the handbook it earlier claimed was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

NYSC Booklet contain tips on payment of ransom if corps members are kidnapped. (Punch)
NYSC Booklet contain tips on payment of ransom if corps members are kidnapped. (Punch)

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has finally admitted that its handbook titled; “Security Awareness and Education Handbook For Corps Members and Staff,” contains advice on ransom payment.

Recommended articles

The Scheme had earlier issued a statement saying the handbook it issued to serving corps members across the country does not contain any clause that advises corps members to prepare for ransom payment if kidnapped.

In the handbook, the Scheme listed “Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene, or Aba-Port Harcourt” as some of the roads, where they could be kidnapped.

The pamphlet on page 57 states; “When travelling on high risks roads such as Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene or Aba-Port Harcourt roads, then alert your family members, friends and colleagues, in order to have someone on hand to pay off the ransom that could be demanded.”

On the same page, corps members are advised to avoid traveling with communication gadgets because of kidnappers.

In this period of ICT, do not travel with communication gadgets like laptops, iPad, handsets, and other electronic facilities that you stored personal information such as finances, net worth, investment, and business dealings as kidnappers will charge according to your worth,” the handbook reads.

The NYSC also advised corps members to cooperate with their abductors and not antagonise them or try to escape from captivity on page 57 of the pamphlet.

However, hours after describing reports about the handbook as fake, the NYSC made a U-turn saying, there are different copies of the handbook in circulation.

In a terse message to Premium Times on Friday, September 24, 2021, the NYSC spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, said that the Scheme had realised that there are different copies of the handbook in circulation.

The agency also vowed to investigate the clause in the handbook it earlier claimed was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEC tasks electorate on identifying under-aged, dead, foreigners in voters’ register

NYSC says there are different copies of its handbook containing tips on ransom payment in circulation

COVID-19: Edo records 1 death, 7 new cases within 24 hours

Buhari begs world leaders to consider debt cancellation

Buhari wants US, China, others to destroy nuclear weapons

Sanwo-Olu compensates families of 2 dead RRS officers with N20m

Northeast commission inaugurates bridge destroyed by Boko Haram in Adamawa

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

Customs intercepts 202 motorcycles from suspected bandits in Katsina

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20 billion for illegal raid of his house

Sunday Igboho earlier this year started campaigning for secession of the south west region from Nigeria [Guardian]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Nigerian University of Technology and Management’s Founding Class of 2021 Scholars Graduation Program in Lagos, Nigeria. 18th Sept, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli