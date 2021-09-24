NYSC says there are different copies of its handbook containing tips on ransom payment in circulation

The Scheme had earlier issued a statement saying the handbook it issued to serving corps members across the country does not contain any clause that advises corps members to prepare for ransom payment if kidnapped.

In the handbook, the Scheme listed “Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene, or Aba-Port Harcourt” as some of the roads, where they could be kidnapped.

The pamphlet on page 57 states; “When travelling on high risks roads such as Abuja-Kaduna, Abuja-Lokoja-Okene or Aba-Port Harcourt roads, then alert your family members, friends and colleagues, in order to have someone on hand to pay off the ransom that could be demanded.”

On the same page, corps members are advised to avoid traveling with communication gadgets because of kidnappers.

“In this period of ICT, do not travel with communication gadgets like laptops, iPad, handsets, and other electronic facilities that you stored personal information such as finances, net worth, investment, and business dealings as kidnappers will charge according to your worth,” the handbook reads.

The NYSC also advised corps members to cooperate with their abductors and not antagonise them or try to escape from captivity on page 57 of the pamphlet.

However, hours after describing reports about the handbook as fake, the NYSC made a U-turn saying, there are different copies of the handbook in circulation.

In a terse message to Premium Times on Friday, September 24, 2021, the NYSC spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, said that the Scheme had realised that there are different copies of the handbook in circulation.