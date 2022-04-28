NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano

She said that two corps members lost their lives during the service year while 12 others had their service year extended for violating rules and regulations.

Muhammad commended the state government and the people of the state for the moral support accorded to the corps members during their service to the state.

She, however, appealed to the state governor to resume payment of state government’s allowances to corps members serving in the state.

“The gesture if accomplished will go a long way in motivating the corps members to redouble their efforts towards serving their fatherland with diligence and enthusiasm,” she said.

While reiterating commitment to partner with the state government in all areas of need, the Coordinator called for the provision of accommodations to corps members posted to 44 local government areas of the state.

She urged the corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year and be good ambassadors of the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the state had benefitting from the hard work and selfless service of the Corps members since inception of the scheme.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Ganduje said the corps members would be remembered by the good people of the state.

Earlier, Prof. Abdu Salihi, Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state, enjoined the corps members to strive hard to build upon the bond of unity established with the people of the state.