RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that two corps members lost their lives during the 2021/2022 service year in Kano State.

NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano. [PremiumTimes]
NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano. [PremiumTimes]

The NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Tata-Mohammed, made the disclosure during the Passing-Out-Parade of 1, 936 Batch “A” Stream II Corps members, on Thursday in kano.

Recommended articles

She said that two corps members lost their lives during the service year while 12 others had their service year extended for violating rules and regulations.

Muhammad commended the state government and the people of the state for the moral support accorded to the corps members during their service to the state.

She, however, appealed to the state governor to resume payment of state government’s allowances to corps members serving in the state.

“The gesture if accomplished will go a long way in motivating the corps members to redouble their efforts towards serving their fatherland with diligence and enthusiasm,” she said.

While reiterating commitment to partner with the state government in all areas of need, the Coordinator called for the provision of accommodations to corps members posted to 44 local government areas of the state.

She urged the corps members to utilise the skills acquired during the service year and be good ambassadors of the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the state had benefitting from the hard work and selfless service of the Corps members since inception of the scheme.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Ganduje said the corps members would be remembered by the good people of the state.

Earlier, Prof. Abdu Salihi, Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the state, enjoined the corps members to strive hard to build upon the bond of unity established with the people of the state.

He advised the Corps members to utilise the skills acquired and become self-employed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine intact, war notwithstanding – FG

Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine intact, war notwithstanding – FG

Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery

Casual workers ground activities at Warri Refinery

Police arrest 21 motorcyclists for allegedly killing NDLEA personnel

Police arrest 21 motorcyclists for allegedly killing NDLEA personnel

2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello presents nomination forms to Buhari

2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello presents nomination forms to Buhari

NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano

NYSC loses 2 corps members, 12 to repeat service year in Kano

Presidency: I am not too young or too old to run — Tambuwal

Presidency: I am not too young or too old to run — Tambuwal

Children buy APC governorship nomination forms for father

Children buy APC governorship nomination forms for father

How I was informed about my nomination as Buhari's running mate - Osinbajo

How I was informed about my nomination as Buhari's running mate - Osinbajo

2023: Tinubu asks supporters to pray for Buhari over Nigeria's challenges

2023: Tinubu asks supporters to pray for Buhari over Nigeria's challenges

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for president

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)