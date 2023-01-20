ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC deploys 1,570 prospective corps members to Bauchi State

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,570 corps members to Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch A Stream 1 orientation exercises.

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the State Coordinator of NYSC, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday.

According to him, the orientation for the corps members begins on Jan. 25 and ends on Feb. 15 at the state Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar explained that the prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified COVID-19 free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He further explained that those that test positive to COVID-19 would be isolated at the NCDC centre outside the orientation camp for treatment, adding that registration would be conducted for just two days.

“Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,’’ the Coordinator said.

He advised the corps members to be punctual, diligent and to comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code.

“Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated,’’ the coordinator stressed.

Abubakar also added that a total of 1,205 prospective corps members posted to Borno State would have their orientation at the Government Girls Secondary School, Soro, also in Ganjuwa LGA.

