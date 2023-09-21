NYSC collaborating with security agencies to free abducted corps members – DG.

This is contained in a statement issued by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Thursday in Abuja.

It quoted the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, as saying this on Thursday in Abuja, during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth.

The statement said that the management of the scheme was making consultations with different stakeholders, including Zamfara Government, traditional rulers, clerics among others, to ensure that the abductees were released unhurt.

Ahmed is said to have also presented a detailed report with pictorial evidence of his visits to different stakeholders in Zamfara, indicating that the scheme placed high priority on the security and welfare of all corps members.

Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Rep. Martin Esin, in his remark, lauded the DG for honouring the committee’s invitation and also for his painstaking efforts in ensuring that the abducted corps members regained their freedom.

Esin promised the committee’s support on every legislative matter that would enable the scheme consolidate on its achievements in the post-jubilee era.