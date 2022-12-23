ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, following an alleged case of terrorism financing against him.

Youth groups led by NYCN, protesting at the CBN headquarters in Abuja on Friday, December 23, 2022. [NAN]
Youth groups led by NYCN, protesting at the CBN headquarters in Abuja on Friday, December 23, 2022. [NAN]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The court noted said there was no strong evidence from the DSS to back the allegation in the application.

But the NYCN in collaboration with 30 Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, not satisfied with the outcome of the court, protested on Friday and demanded that Emefiele must resign and be investigated.

President of NYCN and convener of the group, Dr Solomon Adodo, said that the protest was for an urgent national rescue.

“We, therefore, offer the assistance of urging Emefiele to immediately tender his resignation, and if he fails to do so within 72 hours, both President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly should invoke the relevant laws to remove him,” he said.

Adodo urged Emefiele to honour the invitation by the DSS or any other security agency and clear his name in the allegation rather than hide under non-existent statutes and laws.

“This is a critical time for our country, Nigeria; we should, therefore, all rise to the occasion of fixing it properly and with the right narratives, variables, and solutions.

“We warned about this dangerous trend when Emefiele became partisan, openly aspiring for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before he was forced to withdraw.

“As a matter of fact, what the CBN needs is a total, systematic and systemic cleansing.

“Therefore, not only should Emefiele resign or be relieved of his duties as the CBN Governor, his deputies and current directors should be investigated and all those found culpable should be sacked.

“But importantly, we urge the DSS to be unwavering in carrying out its national security duties. No amount of blackmail or intimidation must make it backtrack from the truest and deepest professionalism that its duties require.

“They have our support and that of other patriots. Nigeria must remain safe, no matter whose ox is gored,” Adodo said.

He urged the Federal Government to activate international protocols under the INTERPOL and get Emefiele back to the country to answer the allegations, as the CBN cannot be administered from abroad.

“We owe this country eternal vigilance in the war against corruption and terrorism. Let us avoid every loud and noisy single narrative. Let only the truth prevail,” Adodo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

PCC best suited agency to domicile whistleblowing policy – Buhari

PCC best suited agency to domicile whistleblowing policy – Buhari

2023: Don’t fail Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu tells APC leaders in Lagos West

2023: Don’t fail Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu tells APC leaders in Lagos West

Burning of INEC offices in Ebonyi must stop – IGP

Burning of INEC offices in Ebonyi must stop – IGP

2023: Ebonyi youths drum support for Labour Party guber candidate

2023: Ebonyi youths drum support for Labour Party guber candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

New Naira Notes

Banks run out of new naira; ATMs still dispensing old notes as demand soars