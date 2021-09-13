NSSF partners with Global Citizen to vaccinate 1m Nigerians

Our hospitals are still treating Covid-19 patients in droves and worse still, we’re registering deaths by this virus.

Since Nigeria received its first batch of vaccines (Oxford/ AstraZeneca) in March 2021, many Nigerians are yet to be vaccinated with only about 1% of the population fully vaccinated.

According to Reuters Covid-19 Tracker, as of 24th August, there have been 187,023 infections and 2,268 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

A massive gap for vaccine equity needs to be covered to reduce the continuous risk to lives and economic fallout.

Nigerian Solidarity Support Funds (NSSF), a not-for-profit, was set up as a novel resource mobilization platform to supplement efforts to mitigate the negative economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Nigerians by assisting vulnerable members of the population.

Pulse Nigeria

NSSF’s partnership with Global Citizen will aid our mission to vaccinate 1m Nigerians by 2022, fully equip our primary health centres to take care of Covid-19 and re-orient the Nigerian workforce for a post-pandemic world.

Global Citizen, with a movement to end extreme poverty globally in partnership with NSSF, will be hosting a live event on September 25th, 2021 in Lagos. Your favorite artistes, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti will be performing to support the movement. You can join the event at GCLIVELAGOS.ORG

So far, with pledges and donations, NSSF has raised over 1 billion naira, with 19 billion to go. Join the cause with your donations. Let’s come together and take action against the continuous rampage of the pandemic.

Join NSSF and Global Citizen to bring about vaccine equity all over Nigeria. For donations, simply visit our website at https://nigeriasolidarityfund.ng/donate/.

All donations will be used to purchase vaccines and lower vaccination barriers. Let’s do this for a better and healthier Nigeria. See you at GC Live Lagos.