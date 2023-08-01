NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

The ill-fated aircraft, identified as a Jabiru J430, bore the Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ and was being operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours when the mishap took place. According to a statement issued by the NSIB on Tuesday evening, the incident transpired a little after 3:00 PM local time during a routine test flight within Lagos.

Despite the alarming nature of the accident, authorities have confirmed that there were no fatalities resulting from the crash. At the time of impact, the aircraft caught fire; however, the situation was kept under control by the timely rainfall, which helped in containing the spread of the blaze. The four individuals onboard the airplane were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

NSIB, the agency entrusted with the responsibility of investigating transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria, is actively seeking assistance from the general public to facilitate a comprehensive probe into the matter. They are requesting for any relevant information such as pictures, videos, or recordings that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This unfortunate event has raised concerns and reminds the public of a similar incident that took place three years ago in the Opebi area of Lagos State, involving a helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation.

The NSIB's prompt action in launching the investigation underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and security of air travel in the region. As further details emerge from the ongoing inquiry, the aviation industry and the public await a comprehensive report that will help prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As Nigerians come together to support the authorities in their investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent safety measures and adherence to protocols within the aviation sector.

For now, the prayers and thoughts of the nation are with those involved in the accident, as well as the dedicated team at NSIB working diligently to determine the cause and prevent such tragedies from repeating.