NSIB begins investigation into aircraft accident involving Power Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The aircraft, on final approach to landing on Runway 22, Ibadan Airport, crashed short of the runway.

James Odaudu, Director of NSIB Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said in a statement in Abuja, that the accident occurred at about 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

The aircraft, with 10 passengers and 3 crew members onboard, was en route to Ibadan from Abuja.

The aircraft, on final approach to landing on Runway 22, Ibadan Airport, crashed short of the runway.

“There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation,” he said.

According to him, “the bureau will appreciate that the general public and press should respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released”.

He added that the bureau would release the preliminary report as soon as possible.

