NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

Eweka exalted the good works of the Commandant-General (CG) of NSCDC, Mr Ahmed Audi, for genuinely utilising funds released to the security arm to procure gunboat for Lagos Command .

Explaining further, Eweka said on Friday at about 2 a.m, the command’s anti- vandal team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Cotonou boat on high sea close to the waterway.

”On sighting NSCDC gunboat, the occupants screamed and dived into the sea.

”Our team did not want to shoot but, however, drove the boat to the defence jetty in ijora at 11 a.m. on the date,” Okoro said.

The NSCDC Lagos boss said that the corps would work harder to prevent the lives of Nigerians from being ruined by illicit act of some neighbouring countries.

He said the popular slogan of NSCDC that ”the corps will do good thing to good people and bad thing to bad people”, remained.

Eweka said: “It may interest you that the suspected Cannabis Sativa came into Nigeria from Ghana,

”This is evidenced by the unique nature of the stuffs in pawpaw and bible shape.

”This Ghana specie intoxicates highly and this is the reason they referred to it as ‘loud’ in local parlance,” he said.

Eweka pleaded with Ghanaian Government to discourage its nationals from flooding Nigeria with hard drugs.

He reiterated that NSCDC would not compromise its standard by allowing such evil products to escape through its security routes.

”Meanwhile, I want to reiterate that the 9 Ghanaians arrested and paraded in February by the command had been diligently prosecuted by NDLEA and sentenced to jail on Oct. 14,”

”Based on this performance, the command would hand over the exhibit to NDLEA,” he said.