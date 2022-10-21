RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, has intercepted 101 bags of hard drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, worth N64 million on high sea close to Ibeshe waters, Lagos state.

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea/Illustration. [NAN]
NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea/Illustration. [NAN]

Read Also

Eweka exalted the good works of the Commandant-General (CG) of NSCDC, Mr Ahmed Audi, for genuinely utilising funds released to the security arm to procure gunboat for Lagos Command .

Explaining further, Eweka said on Friday at about 2 a.m, the command’s anti- vandal team, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Cotonou boat on high sea close to the waterway.

”On sighting NSCDC gunboat, the occupants screamed and dived into the sea.

”Our team did not want to shoot but, however, drove the boat to the defence jetty in ijora at 11 a.m. on the date,” Okoro said.

The NSCDC Lagos boss said that the corps would work harder to prevent the lives of Nigerians from being ruined by illicit act of some neighbouring countries.

He said the popular slogan of NSCDC that ”the corps will do good thing to good people and bad thing to bad people”, remained.

Eweka said: “It may interest you that the suspected Cannabis Sativa came into Nigeria from Ghana,

”This is evidenced by the unique nature of the stuffs in pawpaw and bible shape.

”This Ghana specie intoxicates highly and this is the reason they referred to it as ‘loud’ in local parlance,” he said.

Eweka pleaded with Ghanaian Government to discourage its nationals from flooding Nigeria with hard drugs.

He reiterated that NSCDC would not compromise its standard by allowing such evil products to escape through its security routes.

Meanwhile, I want to reiterate that the 9 Ghanaians arrested and paraded in February by the command had been diligently prosecuted by NDLEA and sentenced to jail on Oct. 14,”

”Based on this performance, the command would hand over the exhibit to NDLEA,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Eweka assumed duty as the Lagos command boss in June 2021.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kyari: Whistleblower in Brazil tipped off Police- Convicted drug trafficker

Kyari: Whistleblower in Brazil tipped off Police- Convicted drug trafficker

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

NSCDC intercepts Cannabis Sativa worth N64m on high sea

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Floods kill 23 in Kano State

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Debate: NEDG to engage presidential candidates on economy

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

How I plan to end subsidy regime - Tinubu

Atiku commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

Atiku commiserates with David Mark over son’s death

YPP flags off 2023 presidential campaign with economic agenda

YPP flags off 2023 presidential campaign with economic agenda

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU calls off 8-month-old strike

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. (NiDCOM)

Abike Dabiri fights Obidient after confirming attack on Nigerian students in India