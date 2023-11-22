ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC intercepts 9 truckloads of mining contents in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commandant said that no suspect was arrested in connection with the crime yet.

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

The State Commandant, Yakubu Ibrahim disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Makurdi.

Ibrahim said one of the trucks with registration number, Ogun JGB 344 XB, white in colour loaded with limonite was intercepted at Jato-Aka in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue on October 10.

He said that limonite is the most important ore of titanium used in production of paints, printing inks, fabrics, plastics, papers, sunscreen, food and cosmetics.

Ibrahim said that eight trucks, all with Lagos registration numbers were intercepted on Nov.19 at Apa Oweto road in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue.

He said that the drivers and other passengers in the trucks took to their heels on sighting his men.

He said that investigation was ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Everyone knows that the state frowns seriously at any case of illegal mining and economic sabotage.

“There will be no hiding place for those who committed these crimes."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also presented seven suspects with various crimes to newsmen.

The Commandant said that one of the suspects, Jacob Apav has been on the wanted list of the state government submitted to the Command on Oct 6.

Apav who was arrested on Nov. 9 at Kwande Local Government Area, was charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, cattle rustling, theft and being in possession of stolen item and cheating.

Other suspects were Peter Kpandev, Godwin Sarwuan, Monday Nwoba, Jude Ugoh, Kenneth Njoku and Francis Nnabu.

NAN reports that all the suspects were arrested on different days at different locations with various crimes.

