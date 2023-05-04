The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Muazu, preliminary investigation indicates that the chemical belongs to Zamfara water board.

NSCDC (PremiumTimesNG)
NSCDC (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that calcium chloride is used to remove undesired impurities in water.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammed Muazu told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that the 75 drums were being diverted to Kano when it was intercepted.

According to Muazu, preliminary investigation indicates that the chemical belongs to Zamfara water board.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the truck driver conveying the chemicals had told investigators that a director in the water board paid him to move the chemical to Kano.

The commandant assured full investigation to bring those involved to book.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

Buhari lauds delivery of 300 housing units, other projects for IDPs in Borno

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

FG approves ₦‎180m for PSTT to fight corruption at Nigerian seaports

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

We’ve overcome Passport challenges in Nigeria – FG

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

46 promises Buhari made to Nigerians before becoming President

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

More planes fly to Egypt for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Niger APC canvasses for deputy senate presidency

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Nigeria approves new National Blockchain Policy

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Enugu community protests alleged murder of Udeh, APGA guber aspirant

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president