NSCDC deploys intelligence teams for peaceful conduct of Ondo by-election

DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akure, that the deployment was to ensure that the election was devoid of any security breach.

“The real deployment of personnel has not been done, but the intelligence teams are to monitor situation in the area and prepare the ground for peaceful election,” he said.

Aidamenbor said that the state Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, had held a strategic meeting with the senior management staff, field commanders, officers and men of the command on arrangements to ensure a successful election in the area.

He said that the commandant had also held a series of inter-agency meetings with other stakeholders on the security of voters and election materials during the exercise.

“So, all hands are on deck, the politicians, the election umpire and security agents.

“We are going to ensure that the House of Representatives by-election in Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Constituency is devoid of any security breach.

“In one of our meetings with INEC, we pointed out some flashpoint areas where we need to concentrate.

“So, we are ready, our operational order is ready to ensure that the forthcoming by-election is free, fair and credible, and I believe too that Ondo people are also ready,” Aidamenbor stated.

