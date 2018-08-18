Pulse.ng logo
NSCDC deploys 5000 men for Sallah holidays in Lagos State

Balogun disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stressing that the men will also be assisted by some volunteers on security matters, who are spread across the state.

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lagos State, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, on Saturday said that about 5000 officers and men had been deployed for the Sallah holiday.

Balogun disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stressing that the men will also be assisted by some volunteers on security matters, who are spread across the state.

He said the corps would be collaborating with other security agencies in Lagos State to secure the state during and after Sallah holiday, noting that people coming and going out of the state were well secured.

He urged Lagosians to be security conscious, live in peace with one another and cooperate with security personnel, by providing information on any strange person, group or object.

Balogun advised the public against anything that could cause disaster, accident or emergency.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Police Command had earlier deployed additional 1000 men for the Sallah holiday. 

