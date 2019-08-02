The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised an alarm over activities of a gang terrorising Maiduguri and its environs.

The Commandant of the Corps in Borno, Abdullahi Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said intelligence reports indicated that the cult called “Taka Maza” had been terrorising residents and was responsible for the fresh cases of theft and rape in the metropolis.

“They maintain a powerful network and initiate teenagers into the gang.

“Reports indicate that they meet at Goidongari Primary school in Railway Terminus area on Wednesdays and Thursdays; to plot their nefarious activities to disrupt relative peace in the metropolis,” he said.

Abdullahi warned the gang members and other criminals to renounce their activities, adding that the command would not condone breach of peace by such elements.

He called on the people to provide useful information on suspicious persons and activities in their communities.